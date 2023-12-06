NewsVentureUrbanized

Customers confused over closed signs at new store in Bed Bath and Beyond's former location

Samantha Holomay/Daily Hive

The store that filled the space left behind when a popular Bed Bath and Beyond location shut down seems to be suffering a similar fate, at least, that’s what customers are seeing.

Canadian home store brand Rooms and Spaces opened in the large retail space on West Broadway over the summer, but the new store seems to have closed its doors just three months later.

Rooms and Spaces

Samantha Holomay/Daily Hive

Rooms and Spaces

Samantha Holomay/Daily Hive

One shopper reached out to Daily Hive when they visited the store and found their opening hours sign saying the store was closed every day. According to the shopper on their two separate visits to the store, “both times doors were locked, [the] elevator was locked, and [the] escalators were not running.”

Daily Hive visited the store and confirmed its closure as of Tuesday afternoon. The reason for its closure is currently unknown, and Daily Hive has reached out to the company for a comment.

According to the website, there are no locations in Vancouver currently, and calls to the store went unanswered, although the voice message did say it was open.

rooms and spaces

Home store Rooms and Spaces took over the store on West Broadway previously occupied by Bed Bath and Beyond. (Google Maps)

Rooms and Spaces took over the empty Vancouver lot at 1740 West Broadway on August 19, 2023. The store was filled with items from fancy kitchen gadgets to affordable home decor.

West Broadway Rooms and Spaces

Samantha Holomay/Daily Hive

The homeware store replaced Bed Bath and Beyond after it filed for bankruptcy in February.

The chain had 54 locations across Canada and cited many reasons for its bankruptcy, including COVID-19 and weak online sales numbers.

