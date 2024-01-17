NewsCrime

Man charged after stolen taxi chase through Vancouver

Jan 17 2024, 9:12 pm
Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

A 44-year-old man is facing charges after a stolen taxi chase through Vancouver Tuesday morning involving multiple hit-and-runs ended at Marine Drive and Main Street.

Police allege the suspect stole a taxi that was left briefly unattended near Main and Terminal streets just before 7 am.

taxi marine drive

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

Then, the stolen taxi made its way toward Kingsway and East Broadway, where it struck a Tesla. After that, the driver proceeded to Fraser Street and East 37th Avenue, where a 22-year-old pedestrian was hit and taken to hospital.

Vancouver Police Department officers caught up with the stolen taxi near Main Street and Marine Drive and arrested the driver. One officer was injured during the chase.

Charles Disher is now facing charges in connection with the incident including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody.

