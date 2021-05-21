Here's a list of 7 small wins we’re celebrating this week

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

At this point, we can all agree on one thing: life is tough sometimes — before there’s even a mention of a global crisis in the equation.

But, if there’s one thing these trying times are teaching us, it’s the importance of small wins. Time is too precious to wait for “the right moment” to wear a new outfit, dance in your kitchen like nobody is watching, or pop that bottle of Steller’s Jay sparkling wine.

We’ve rounded up seven small wins we’re celebrating this week. Whether you’re rejoicing in the same things or looking for something to revel in, we hope this list inspires you to celebrate the “just because” moments that happen every day.

Sipping bubbles in a park

There’s currently a selection of parks across the Lower Mainland where public alcohol consumption is allowed. After spending many months cooped up at home, we now have the luxury of lounging outside with a glass of bubbly in hand.

In case you’re wondering, we have two local favourites, both of which are crafted in the Okanagan Valley: the crisp Steller’s Jay Brut boasting summer-perfect citrusy aromas; and the Steller’s Jay Sparkling Rosé, a pale pink sparkler that’s primed for summer.

Random acts of kindness

Random acts of kindness often go a long way. Whether you hold the door open for someone at the store, surprise your partner with takeout from their favourite local spot, or buy someone a cup of coffee, the world needs more gestures like these, especially during these uncertain times.

Going for a long walk

Is walking the most underrated form of exercise? We think so. Now more than ever, we appreciate taking long walks through our local neighbourhoods.

From feeling the light coastal breeze during a Seawall stroll to admiring the blossoming florals at Queen Elizabeth Park, there’s no shortage of places to go walking and take in the awe-inspiring views of Vancouver.

Getting out on the water

As the weather continues to warm up, we’re making the most of it by channelling our adventurous side and doing some water-based activities. This summer, we’ll be trying it all — from white water rafting to paddleboarding and kayaking.

Camping under the stars

Although non-essential travel outside of an individual’s health authority is off the cards right now, there are still plenty of options closer to home within the Vancouver Coastal Health region. A journey up the Sea to Sky Highway leads to Squamish, where you’ll find quaint private campsites for an overnight stay under the stars. If you can’t find a booking ahead of time, why not recreate the camping experience at home in your backyard? Plus, nothing beats stargazing with a glass of sparkling wine in hand.

Putting on jeans

Okay, you might be wondering why this is on our list. Well, after what feels like a lifetime of wearing a uniform consisting of sweatpants and a hoodie at home — sans shoes, obviously — we get hyped up about putting on a pair of jeans. It doesn’t matter if the destination to which we wear our all-time favourite denim(s) is the grocery store or a pizza joint on Main Street (to pick up a pie and walk home with it) — it’s all about the journey and feeling like a fully functioning adult once again.

Technical issue-free video calls

No matter how we feel about them, video calls are sticking around, whether they be for your team meetings or connecting with friends. It’s not uncommon to encounter someone’s screen freezing mid-call or your WiFi connection dropping right when it matters most, and it’s generally the worst when this happens. So, we’re celebrating every video call that goes off without a glitch now and into the future, just because we can.

It’s all about the small wins. You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to raise a glass filled with bubbly — share your #SeizeTheJay moment with us by using the hashtag when you post on social media. Why not pop open a bottle of Steller’s Jay sparkling wine to make the most of today? For your chance to win a prize courtesy of Steller’s Jay, enter the contest below.

Insider tip: Steller’s Jay Mountain Jay Brut and Steller’s Jay Sparkling Rosé are currently on sale at BC Liquor Stores for a limited time only. You can also find them at participating grocery stores and private retailers. Please remember to enjoy responsibly.

Contest

To enter to win a Steller’s Jay Bubbles prize pack filled with local BC surprises (valued at $200), do the following:

Follow Steller’s Jay on Instagram, @ stellersjaybrut, and comment on the following post tagging a friend and telling us how you #SeizeTheJay. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 12:59 pm on June 4, 2021. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform. Contest only available to BC residents.

