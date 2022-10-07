In somewhat wacky food-related news of the day, a local brewery’s beer delivery vehicle was stolen last week, with a rather interesting detail.

The vehicle in question is bright orange with “Steamworks” written all over the side of it.

The beer mobile was parked at the brewery’s East Vancouver parking stall when it was taken “in the dead of night” on October 1, according to a press release from Steamworks.

Brewery representatives suspect it was taken either late Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steamworks Brewing Co. (@steamworksbeer)

The bright orange Subaru Ascent is one of several vehicles that Steamworks uses to deliver beer around the city and the press release playfully noted that the “missing Beer Mobile’s siblings will also be out on the search, so please make sure to identify the plate number before reporting.”

Steamworks is asking the public to keep an eye out, so if you see a vehicle with this incredibly recognizable branding with the license plate number SC2 74E, report the sighting to your local police department.

This is either one of the boldest or stupidest thefts we’ve heard of in recent history, but here’s hoping the brewery is able to recover the vehicle soon.