FoodFood News

Steamworks' Beer Mobile stolen in "the dead of night" in Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Oct 7 2022, 5:29 pm
Steamworks' Beer Mobile stolen in "the dead of night" in Vancouver
@steamworksbeer/Instagram

In somewhat wacky food-related news of the day, a local brewery’s beer delivery vehicle was stolen last week, with a rather interesting detail.

The vehicle in question is bright orange with “Steamworks” written all over the side of it.

The beer mobile was parked at the brewery’s East Vancouver parking stall when it was taken “in the dead of night” on October 1, according to a press release from Steamworks.

Brewery representatives suspect it was taken either late Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The bright orange Subaru Ascent is one of several vehicles that Steamworks uses to deliver beer around the city and the press release playfully noted that the “missing Beer Mobile’s siblings will also be out on the search, so please make sure to identify the plate number before reporting.”

Steamworks is asking the public to keep an eye out, so if you see a vehicle with this incredibly recognizable branding with the license plate number SC2 74E, report the sighting to your local police department.

This is either one of the boldest or stupidest thefts we’ve heard of in recent history, but here’s hoping the brewery is able to recover the vehicle soon.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.