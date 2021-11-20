Sparks fly during another Stawamus Chief rockfall (VIDEO)

Another rockfall on the Stawamus Chief by Squamish caused sparks to fly as tumbling rocks collided with each other.

Local resident Alexis Birkill runs a webcam that is always watching the stunning rock formation. They shared a video of the rockfall on social media shortly after midnight on Saturday, November 20.

“Much smaller than last time, and originating below Second Peak, but with the same flashes of light as the rocks collide,” they said.

Another rockfall on the Stawamus Chief tonight, seen from the Stawamus Chief Webcam. Much smaller than last time, and originating below Second Peak, but with the same flashes of light as the rocks collide. #Squamish #SquamishBC #StawamusChief #TheChief pic.twitter.com/hpE6nVbHaE — Stawamus Chief Webcam (@StawamusChief) November 20, 2021

Daily Hive has reached out to Squamish RCMP and will update this story accordingly.

During the summer, the Stawamus Chief experienced several rockfalls resulting in closures of some climbing areas. The last big rockfall occurred on September 20.