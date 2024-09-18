Starbucks is launching some brand-new fall beverages across Canada

The official start of fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate the upcoming season, Starbucks is bringing some brand-new beverages to Canada.

From September 19, Starbucks will be launching two new additions to its already stacked lineup of fall beverages, as well as a new cold foam flavour to customize your fall sips.

Taking inspiration from the festive favourite pecan pie, the Pecan Crunch Oat Latte is made with Starbucks blonde espresso and oat beverages. It features nutty pecan, rich brown butter, and holiday baking spices, topped off with a pecan crunch topping.

If you’re a year-round iced coffee drinker, the Iced Pecan Crunch Oat Latte offers the same fall vibes as the OG, with the addition of non-dairy vanilla cold foam finished with a sprinkling of pecan crunch topping.

Starbucks will also be serving a new Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, which can be added to existing beverages for a sweet and salty sensation. There is also a non-dairy option.

Will you be trying Starbucks’ new Pecan Crunch Oat Latte?