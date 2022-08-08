NewsHumour & WeirdCurated

Too soon? Stores in Toronto already selling pumpkin spice products (PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 8 2022, 6:41 pm
Too soon? Stores in Toronto already selling pumpkin spice products (PHOTOS)
Natalia Buia/Daily Hive

We’re a week into August and stores in Toronto are already shilling out pumpkin spice products.

Marshalls, Winners, and HomeSense at Stockyards Shopping Centre on St. Clair West all had massive fall-themed displays this weekend. It was pumpkin spice galore!

Pumpkin spice syrups. Pumpkin spice ground coffee. Pumpkin spice pasta and other stuff that has zero business being pumpkin-spiced. Where do we, as a society, draw the line?

pumpkin spice products at Marshalls

Natalia Buia/Daily Hive

We’re still in the thick of a hot and humid summer that the sight of a jack-o’-lantern would send us over the edge.

HomeSense in particular had a lot of pumpkin-shaped, fall-themed decor on sale and a ton of Halloween decorations as well.

HomeSense halloween decorations

Natalia Buia/Daily Hive

Again, louder for the people in the back: we are still in sweaty SZN. This is not the time for spooky SZN! Showing up way too early is just as rude as showing up late.

People on the internet agree that it is indeed blasphemy.

Let us enjoy the rest of what summer has to offer before we pull out our coziest cardigans from the depths of our closets and break out the pumpkin spice Oreos, okay?

At least Starbucks is showing common decency and refraining from selling pumpkin spice lattes until August 30.

How soon is too soon for pumpkin spice?

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.