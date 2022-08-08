We’re a week into August and stores in Toronto are already shilling out pumpkin spice products.

Marshalls, Winners, and HomeSense at Stockyards Shopping Centre on St. Clair West all had massive fall-themed displays this weekend. It was pumpkin spice galore!

Pumpkin spice syrups. Pumpkin spice ground coffee. Pumpkin spice pasta and other stuff that has zero business being pumpkin-spiced. Where do we, as a society, draw the line?

We’re still in the thick of a hot and humid summer that the sight of a jack-o’-lantern would send us over the edge.

HomeSense in particular had a lot of pumpkin-shaped, fall-themed decor on sale and a ton of Halloween decorations as well.

Again, louder for the people in the back: we are still in sweaty SZN. This is not the time for spooky SZN! Showing up way too early is just as rude as showing up late.

People on the internet agree that it is indeed blasphemy.

My wife came home excited yesterday because she just bought 3 pumpkin spice latte creamers. It’s the first week of August. Feels too soon!😯 — John Chills (@John_Chills1) August 3, 2022

The day: Aug 2. The location: grocery store. The items? Apple cider donut and pumpkin spice scented Renuzit air fresheners. Yes. Too soon. — Sharon Carrigan (@SMCarrigan) August 3, 2022

It’s too soon for pumpkin spice. It just is. — Jeffrey Rodriguez (@JeffRodriguezSr) August 5, 2022

Let us enjoy the rest of what summer has to offer before we pull out our coziest cardigans from the depths of our closets and break out the pumpkin spice Oreos, okay?

At least Starbucks is showing common decency and refraining from selling pumpkin spice lattes until August 30.

How soon is too soon for pumpkin spice?