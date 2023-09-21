Starbucks launches new lineup of spooky Halloween merchandise
Sep 21 2023, 5:12 pm
Starbucks Canada is at it again with another batch of new seasonal merch for us.
This time, the chain has released a fresh line of Halloween-inspired drinkware.
The new lineup will include new hot and cold cups at participating stores for a limited time while supplies last.
There is a Green Drip Cold Cup that glows in the dark, a Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6 Pack featuring six spooky designs, and a Black Bling Cold Cup that shines when light hits it.
You can already grab any of these wicked new designs at participating locations in Canada now.