Sep 21 2023, 5:12 pm
Starbucks launches new lineup of spooky Halloween merchandise
Starbucks Canada

Starbucks Canada is at it again with another batch of new seasonal merch for us.

This time, the chain has released a fresh line of Halloween-inspired drinkware.

The new lineup will include new hot and cold cups at participating stores for a limited time while supplies last.

There is a Green Drip Cold Cup that glows in the dark, a Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6 Pack featuring six spooky designs, and a Black Bling Cold Cup that shines when light hits it.

You can already grab any of these wicked new designs at participating locations in Canada now.

