Starbucks is offering some cheap deals across Canada this week

If you’re looking to brighten up a dreary week, Starbucks has some pretty sweet deals on drinks and baked goods across Canada.

On May 2, Starbucks is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on all handcrafted drinks at locations across the country between noon and 6 pm.

Whether you want to bring a friend or you just want to indulge by yourself, you’ll be able to get a second drink for equal or lesser value for free.

Whether you’ve been holding out on trying the coffee chain’s new spicy beverages, such as the spicy strawberry, spicy dragonfruit or spicy pineapple refreshers, or you’re still looking to get your hands on its lavender spring offerings, you’ll be able to get more bang for your buck.

That’s not all, either! Until May 3, the coffee chain is offering customers a brewed or iced coffee and a baked good of their choice for just $5.

The offer is available at participating Starbucks locations across Canada between noon and 4 pm. It can’t be combined with any other offers or discounts.