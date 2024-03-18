Starbucks is offering buy-one-get-one deal on drinks this week

Spring is fast approaching, and Starbucks is offering a pretty sweet deal in Canada this week to ease us into the season.

On March 21, Starbucks Rewards members will be able to claim a buy-one-get-one-free deal on beverages at locations across Canada.

Members with the Starbucks app will be able to order any drinks in any size and receive a second for free.

All you need to do to claim the free drink is either apply the offer before ordering in the Starbucks app or get your local barista to apply the offer at the checkout when ordering in-store.

Buy-one-get-one free drinks will be available at stores across Canada between noon and 6 pm local time.

The deal includes Starbucks’ spring offerings, including the Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha, and Iced Lavender Oat Latte.

So why not grab a pal and take a well-needed coffee break?