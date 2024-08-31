When to watch out for Stanley Park traffic this September

Vancouver is no stranger to stop-start traffic, especially on the roads around Stanley Park. Unfortunately for drivers, September is set to bring more traffic to the area, with a number of special events being held at the park.

The Vancouver Park Board’s recent news release shared that “Stanley Park will host a series of large-scale events in addition to operational activities that will result in traffic impacts throughout the park.”

It recommends that visitors consider using alternate forms of transportation around the area, such as public transit, walking, biking, and rollerskating.

But for those who need to use their vehicles, here are the dates you need to note down for when traffic will be especially bad around Stanley Park.

September 2 – Vancouver Triathlon

On Monday, from 6 am to 11 am, all roads in Stanley Park will be closed for the Vancouver Triathlon. There will also be road closures on Georgia Street, starting at Denman to the entrance of Stanley Park. However, the seawall will still be open throughout the event.

September 4 – Ellen Neel Totem Pole removal

On Wednesday, September 4, the parking lot next to the Brockton Totem Poles will be closed in the morning and will remain closed until the Ellen Neel Totem Pole has been removed.

September 7 – RBC GranFondo

Over 5,000 cyclists are expected to ride from Vancouver to Whistler as part of the RBC GranFondo Whistler ride on Saturday, September 7. Stanley Park Drive, east of Avison Way, will be partially closed from 4 am to 8:30 am. Then, from 5:30 am to 8:30 am, there will be full closures on the following roads:

Avison Way

Pipeline Road

Stanley Park Drive

Northbound Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge

Single lane, southbound Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge

West Georgia, from Denman to Stanley Park

September 8 – Battle of Britain Ceremony

On Sunday, September 8, the Rose Garden Lane will be closed from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm for the Battle of Britain Ceremony.

September 10 to 17 – The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Vancouver’s highly anticipated Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will see many of the parking lots around Stanley Park starting Tuesday, September 10. Here are when the parking lots around the area will be closed during the festival:

Stanley Park Brockton Totem Pole parking lot: Tuesday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 17.

Stanley Park Upper Cricket Field parking lot: Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15

Parking stalls along Park Drive adjacent to Brockton Totem Pole parking lot: Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15

Hopefully these dates can help you plan your travel around Stanley Park.