It's fire: Stanley Park playground just got a hot new addition (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Mar 19 2022, 8:23 pm
@TriciaBarker49/Twitter

A beloved fixture of Stanely Park just got a major upgrade thanks to the Vancouver Parks Board.

On Friday, March 18, the Parks Board reinstalled the antique fire truck at the Ceperley Meadows playground.

It’s been carefully restored over the last six weeks and now it’s looking better than ever.

According to the Parks Board, the fire truck was originally built in Toronto in 1928 and purchased by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

When it was retired from service in 1967, the Parks Board bought it for a dollar.

“Taking the time to restore and care for pieces like these will ensure they’re here for generations to come,” said the Parks Board on social media.

The fire truck was in desperate need of a glow-up as it was looking dusty, rusty, and crusty.

Now, it’s looking brand new.

If you grew up in Vancouver, you might remember playing on the red fire truck after a swim at Second Beach Pool. It’s been an iconic part of Stanley Park’s history for some time, and now it’s set to make more kids happy for years to come.

