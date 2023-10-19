Heads up, Vancouver: Parts of Stanley Park will be off limits next week

Attention to all Stanley Park visitors: falling trees and machinery will cause several parts of this Vancouver gem to close for a while.

Vancouverites who want to stroll or bike through Stanley Park “wheely” bad next weekend should consider reassessing their route.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers should watch their heads as there will be essential tree work throughout the weekend, impacting the trails, parking lots, and access to the seawall.

According to the City of Vancouver, the Tunnel Trail will be closed until November 3, and residents can expect up to 15-minute delays, followed by a 10-minute opening to traffic that will be placed along Pipeline Road and Stanley Park Drive on October 20.

The exact schedule will be the same the following days, October 23 to 27, for both trails, and the StanleyPark train parking lot will also run at half capacity.

The City of Vancouver says the moths are to blame for the closures due to the ongoing hemlock looper moth infestation following years of drought.

West Vancouver and other parts of the city are currently experiencing a western hemlock outbreak that began in 2019. The moths are native to this area, and although outbreaks are usual for Vancouver, they typically last only three years, so the City is removing some of the affected foliage.

The temporary closures will allow large machinery vehicles to access the main routes and avoid humans while the removals are going on.

According to the City of Vancouver, “This essential work is a continuation of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation’s efforts to manage trees.”

The City says they encourage people to plan accordingly before heading out these days to prepare for possible delays, watch for signage, and obey staff directives for their safety.