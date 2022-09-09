The 7 best parks with a view in Vancouver where you can legally drink

One good thing to come out of the pandemic in Vancouver was the city relaxing its liquor laws in public parks.

And there’s no better way to beat the heat we’ve been facing this summer than by hitting the outdoors and hunting down the perfect spot to gaze at a gorgeous city view and sip on a crisp brew.

There’s still time to take advantage of these new rules until October 16, and luckily for you, we’ve done the hunting and rounded up the top seven best parks in and around metro Vancouver where it’s legal to crack a cold beer like Stanley Park Brewing’s Park Sesh Lager — a beer that literally couldn’t be more fitting for moments like these.

Once you’ve picked up your Park Sesh Lagers from Stanley Park Brewing, it’s only natural that you would want to hang out in the glorious Stanley Park — a perfect place for a lazy day with your favourite people.

And thankfully in the designated Southwest area of Stanley Park, you’re free to cheers your beers, not worrying about being forced to pour out your beloved brew. Thank goodness, because wasting a crisp, clean, and easy-drinking craft lager like this one would be truly heartbreaking.

This beloved city park serves up the classic Vancouver views that our postcards are made of — city, ocean, mountains, and barges line the shores of Locarno Beach Park. Located right along the seawall on the west side of Jericho Park on Northwest Marine Drive, this is an ideal spot for an evening BBQ, complete with cold beers and a stunning sunset.

This park is a local gem in the Hasting-Sunrise area that boasts views of the Burrard Inlet and the surrounding city. It’s also got tons of amenities like an off-leash dog park, soccer field, outdoor pool, and more — so it’s pretty sweet that we’re free to enjoy a cold bevvy in the vicinity, as drinking is allowed throughout the park (except directly in the areas like playgrounds, sports fields, beaches, community centres, and off-leash dog areas.)

Jutting into the water on the North Shore, Waterfront Park offers a mirrored view of downtown Vancouver that can’t be beat. Just west of Lower Lonsdale’s busting Shipyards district (where you can also legally drink at Cates Deck or in Shipbuilders’ Square), Waterfront Park offers a quieter grassy area that’s perfect for sunbathing and watching the Seabus whip across the Vancouver Harbour while you indulge in a refreshing Park Sesh Lager — or two.

If you’re looking for Kits-level views without the crowds, Vanier Park is your spot. Also referred to as Kits point, this park offers views of the West End, the North Shore mountains, and the sun setting over the horizon that makes for the ideal post-work chill-and-sip spot.

Nestled in Yaletown, David Lam Park offers a cutie view of False Creek and all of its little ferry boats, kayakers, paddle boarders and rowing teams doing their things, making it the perfect spot for you to sit back with a beer and watch others hustle — a tried and true pastime.

That’s right — the new wave of legal public drinking has even made it out to West Van. This is great for all of us view lovers, as it means we can sip on our sessionable Park Sesh Lagers while soaking in Dundarave Park’s expansive view of Stanley Park and the Lions Gate Bridge (you can even see Mount Baker on a clear day), to Kits and over the western horizon.

