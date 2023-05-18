Gas price jump anticipated in Vancouver ahead of May long weekend

Gas prices in Vancouver are predicted to jump ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

That’s according to gas price tracking and predicting site Gas Wizard. The site anticipates a five-cent per litre increase on Friday, May 19, in Vancouver.

Prices for regular fuel could increase to 189.9 cents per litre.

Other major cities in BC, including Kamloops and Kelowna, could also see a four-cent per litre increase. Over in Victoria, a six-cent per litre increase is predicted.

So best to fill up now before that long weekend road trip becomes even more expensive than you’d planned.