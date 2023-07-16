7 ideas for a spectacular stag party in Vancouver

A long-standing tradition for the groom is gathering all his stags and having one final wild night before getting married.

Expectations for stag parties are filled with booze and exotic dancers, but this isn’t how everyone wants to spend their last night before marrying the love of their life.

Creativity for stag dos usually dies once this idea is out the window. But, it doesn’t have to.

There are a number of great ways to celebrate your upcoming nuptials in Vancouver, and we’ve got you and your bachelors covered with these ideas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PartyWorks (@vancouverpartyworks)

Get ready to let out your competitive spirit with this one.

Partyworks rents out a massive inflatable obstacle course for you and your stags to let out your inner kids and make some great memories. Split your bachelors into teams and start racing across to obstacle course to get the energy pumping.

A race isn’t enough? Add in some not-so-friendly forfeits for the losing team. Shots, a pie to the face, eat a whole chili — you name it.

Price: Quote given upon inquiry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations (@twinanchorshouseboats)

Have the ultimate bachelor weekend getaway by hiring a houseboat for you and your pals.

Twin Anchors Houseboats has a range of boats available to rent from April to October. Each boat cruises across Shuswap Lake where you can have a chilled time with mates while fishing and swimming.

This idea is definitely worth it for your party if you’re looking for a lowkey but still fun time. It’s an added plus that some of the boats have a slide on the back!

Price: Between $2,000 to $6,000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewery & Winery Tours (@canadiancrafttours)

Beers and bikes — what could go wrong?

Craft Tours lets you and 14 of your closest friends bike around Vancouver and make some very necessary brewery stops around the city. Some of the boozy stops include Off the Rail Brewing and Bomber Brewing.

Drinking can be a bare minimum for a lot of stag dos, so maybe it’s worth doing while taking in some great views of the city. This is definitely worth the quad workout.

Price: Approximately $550

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPEEDERS Indoor ProKarts (@speedersracing)

If you want to get your blood pumping then go-karting is the perfect option for your bachelor party.

Speeders lets you rent out the entire facility to yourself so you can whizz around the track at 70km an hour. Get even more hyped for your big day with the added adrenaline rush this indoor karting experience will give you.

Who says a stag do has to have booze to be fun?

Price: Quote given upon inquiry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Gun Range (@dvcventures)

Grab nine of your closest friends and head over to the Vancouver Gun Range for this stag do idea.

The DVC indoor shooting centre lets you have the rush of firing a real gun in a safe and controlled environment. Why not ditch the booze and try this option for a truly unique party.

With targets available for each person, why not turn your shooting into a friendly competition where the worst gunman has to buy the first round?

Price: Between $850 to $1,050

Rent a private karaoke room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛_𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗥 (@switch_vancouver)

Watching your friend make a fool of themselves butchering a classic tune is always a fun time.

Switch is an atmospheric bar along Robson Street that rents out private karaoke suites every day of the week for you and your stags to be as loud as you want while belting out your favourite songs.

Privé is another great place for your karaoke night. This spot lets you hire some dark and fancy karaoke rooms for watching your pals attempt to serenade you. You’re bound to have some great laughs here.

Price: Between $30 and $225/hour (Switch)

Price: Between $40 and $200/hour (Privé)

Head to your local strip club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gallery Vancouver (@gallery_vancouver)

No stag do list would be complete without the traditional plan of a strip club. If you and your future spouse agree that strippers are on the table for both parties, then why not head over to one of Vancouver’s strip clubs.

There is a great selection of strip clubs around the city. You could try Penthouse Night Club, a favourite joint in Vancouver for its hilarious signs and great vibe.

You could also try Gallery Vancouver. This is a great option for you and your stags where you, your friends, and the ladies can all dance to the same music to have a more combined experience instead of just watching them.

Price: However much you’re willing to spend

What are you planning for your stag party? Let us know in the comments below.