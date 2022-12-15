A BC-based actor and producer has taken her passion for bricks to the top of the LEGO mountain.

Kelowna’s Stacey Roy, along with her partner Nick Della Mora of Toronto, was crowned the Season 3 winners of LEGO Masters last night on FOX-TV.

The popular reality competition features brick-building duos completing unique creative challenges, then showcasing them for host Will Arnett and expert LEGO judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGO Masters (@legomastersfox)

Roy and Della Mora won fans over with their creations throughout Season 3, including a Jurassic World Dominion piece, a replica of a real-life dog, and building a race car for NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

The pair faced off against fellow Canadians Stephen Joo and Stephen Cassley in the final, a pair of Calgary firefighters. Their final build of Imagination wowed the judges and powered them to the $100,000 cash prize, a huge trophy constructed out of bricks, and the title of LEGO Master.

“I’m beyond proud of Stacey Roy and I for giving it our all in every challenge,” said Della Mora on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to the entire LEGO Masters family for making this the most memorable experience of our lives.”

Fans will be able to see the duo’s LEGO creation on display at the LEGOLAND resort in New York.

Banff, Alberta-born Roy is the host and creator of The Nerdy Bartender and Cooking with Stacey, which streams regularly on Twitch. She has also appeared as Overwatch’s Tracer or DC’s Harley Quinn in a variety of live-action videos.

Roy and Della Mora are the first Canadians to win the reality series. A holiday-themed Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will begin airing on Monday, December 19.