Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at SkyTrain station

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man outside the Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster.

According to New Westminster Police, the incident occurred on May 29 around 2 am, when officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Columbia Street, just outside of the Columbia Sky-Train station.

“When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries,” police said. The victim was then taken to hospital.

An investigation ensued, and a suspect was identified and located.

Now, 26-year-old New Westminster resident Murid Ghulam is scheduled to appear in court on June 9 to face one count of attempted murder.

“Although Mr. Ghulam and the victim are associated to known Lower Mainland gangs, investigators have not yet been able to confirm the motive behind the stabbing,” police said.

In the meantime, police are encouraging anyone who may have more information about the incident and has not yet spoken to police to contact them at 604-529-2430.