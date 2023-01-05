Man arrested after stabbing aboard SkyTrain in New Westminster

One person arrested and another was rushed to hospital after a stabbing aboard a SkyTrain in New Westminster Wednesday evening.

The New Westminster Police Department said the violence broke out around 7 pm when it received calls for assistance from Metro Vancouver Transit Police for a stabbing inside a SkyTrain car.

#SkyTrainAlert Expo Line is experiencing eastbound/westbound delays due to police incident at Columbia Station. M-Line and Canada Line are unaffected. Updates to follow. ^rp — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 5, 2023

The train was held at Columbia Station where officers found a man suffering from injuries after being attacked with a sharp blade. The man was transported to hospital with “significant” injuries but they’re not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Transit rider John Kneeshaw entered the station through the 4th Street entrance when he saw two police officers coming up the stairs, one carrying a large gun. On the platform, as he walked past the last train car, he saw a black-handled folding knife on the floor and blood that had sprayed on the floor and walls.

“It was distressing,” Kneeshaw said. “It put me on edge for the rest of the evening… you worry about people.”

Shortly after the incident, New West police officers spotted someone on 4th Street who matched the suspect’s description and arrested him. Investigators are recommending aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

“We’d like to thank the numerous witnesses that took the time to share statements with police,” stated Sgt. Justine Thom.

With files from Daily Hive’s Daniel Chai