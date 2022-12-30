NewsTransportationUrbanizedCurated

How Digger Dan is giving Vancouver SkyTrain stations some soul (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Dec 30 2022, 7:35 pm
Digger Dan at Stadium SkyTrain station (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

If you’ve never heard of Digger Dan, you’re missing out on this soulful Vancouver talent.

Commuting to and from work on transit daily can drive one insane, but sometimes when you step off the SkyTrain and head out to begin your daily routine, a surprise stops you in your tracks (pun intended).

A surprise, much like Digger Dan.

Digger Dan is quite different from other musicians you might see who might be licensed to busk at TransLink stations.

His music sounds like something you might hear walking the streets of New Orleans, definitely not something you’d expect to hear at Stadium SkyTrain Station.

Put yourself in this position; you’re about to head up the stairs at Stadium, then you hear this:

The cold doesn’t slow Digger Dan down. Here’s another video demonstrating his guitar skills:

Digger Dan also has a YouTube channel. In one video, he explains how being in a wheelchair plays into his routine.

TransLink puts out an annual call for musicians like Digger Dan, permitting them to busk at Metro Vancouver transit locations to help make transit “a unique experience for customers.”

Do you have a favourite transit or street musician in Vancouver? Name them in the comments.

