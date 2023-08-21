St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver is a world leader in the treatment and development of supportive practices to help those dealing with addiction — and now they’re looking to hire more nurses to join their team.

Delivering compassionate, quality treatment based on the needs of individual clients, the Substance Use team at St. Paul’s Hospital is recognized around the world for its substance-use treatment. Dedicated Registered Nurses, new nurse graduates, and internationally educated nurses now have the opportunity to join their efforts and make a difference.

Here are just some of the ways St. Paul’s Hospital is supporting people with substance use disorder, right here in Vancouver.

Treatment with a deep sense of compassion

One of the main pillars of St. Paul’s is providing a safe and friendly environment that treats patients effectively and with a deep sense of compassion. Nursing staff at St. Paul’s wake up each morning with the goal of making a difference in their community — especially to help those experiencing mental health challenges and substance use disorders.

Treating patients with respect and understanding, through a judgement-free and trauma-informed mindset, are essential qualities for nurses at St. Paul’s.

Using a unique approach to care

St. Paul’s Road to Recovery Program is a groundbreaking, holistic approach that treats substance use disorders by providing patients with quality care while helping to remove barriers during different stages of care.

This program aims to provide a continuum of services (from its Rapid Access Addiction Clinic, to in-patient recovery, withdrawal management, and more) under one program umbrella, ensuring patients get the care they need exactly when they need it.

Set to open in the current St. Paul’s Hospital in the fall of 2023, the Road to Recovery program will eventually provide 95 beds in Vancouver, some of which will be located in the new St. Paul’s Hospital on the Jim Pattinson Medical Campus when it opens in 2027.

An essential social justice lens

One of the principal beliefs for staff who work at St. Paul’s Hospital is that people who use substances deserve the same access to care as anyone else, free from stigma.

Recognizing that the opioid crisis and toxic street drugs are putting so many community members at risk of injury and death, the need for quality treatment is critical and the team at St. Paul’s works tirelessly to help Vancouverites overcome these intersecting issues. Over the last five years, St. Paul’s has seen a staggering 76% increase of patients with substance use disorder.

By focusing on the needs and wants of each client and providing them with culturally appropriate and trauma-informed care, St. Paul’s vows to never leave anybody behind and do their absolute best to treat clients with kindness, respect, and dignity.

Global leaders in training, research, and innovation

Being the largest clinical substance-use health team in British Columbia means St. Paul’s Hospital is a world-class operation — and not just in-patient treatment. They also have a significant team dedicated to training and research, helping the hospital continuously enhance and adapt its programs to better serve the community.

Supported by funding from the provincial government and a $20M donation from the Diamond Foundation, the Road to Recovery Program is one of St. Paul’s innovative approached to addiction treatment.

Roughly 70% of patients treated at St. Paul’s Hospital for mental health also had a substance use disorder — proving that a continuum of all kinds of care is indeed needed to support clients.

So, if you are a qualified, registered, and compassionate nurse interested in making a difference in the lives of people in Vancouver, consider an application to the St. Paul’s Hospital nursing team today.

Relocation assistance is available from $3,000 to $5,000 for qualifying nurses.