Plane crashes near Squamish and BC Coroner's Service called in

The BC Coroner’s Service is working with Squamish RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board after a plane crash on Friday evening.

In a release, Squamish RCMP says it received reports of the plane crash in a remote area on Friday evening from a smartphone.

They say the “location of the phone was showing in a remote area on the outskirts of Squamish, BC.”

Search and Rescue, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the BC Coroner’s Service have been engaged in the investigation.

In an email to Daily Hive, the TSB says it is aware of the accident and is coordinating with Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service.

At this point, the TSB has not deployed a team of investigators.

Daily Hive has reached out to Squamish RCMP for more details.