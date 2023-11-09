Sportsnet takes over UFC broadcast rights in Canada from TSN

The UFC has found a pair of broadcast-familiar partners in Canada.

On Wednesday, the mixed martial arts organization announced that it would be moving its future Canadian broadcasts from TSN and RDS to Sportsnet and TVA Sports across the country, starting in 2024.

The networks had previously broadcast matches within Canada from 2011 through 2014, which included four headline fights from Quebec native George St. Pierre.

“I’m so excited we’re coming back to Sportsnet and TVA Sports,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a release. “When you think back to the GSP days, Sportsnet and TVA Sports helped build this business in Canada. We love Canadian fans and we’re happy to be home.”

The networks will host both regular free-to-view (with a cable subscription) fight nights as well as pay-per-view cards.

“We’re excited to welcome the UFC and its incredible fans back home to Sportsnet,” said Greg Sansone, senior vice president of Sportsnet. “This sport is absolutely electrifying, and we look forward to entertaining fans and growing UFC audiences with hundreds of hours of content and programming across all Sportsnet platforms.”

The next card taking place in Canada is UFC 297 set for January 20, when Sean Strickland will take on Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title fight taking place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The exact card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as are the cards for UFC 298 and 299 in the early months of 2024.

“With pride, TVA Sports is once again becoming the French-language broadcaster of the UFC, a prominent sports brand around the world. The content being presented is of high quality and integrates perfectly into our offering. We will be delighted to welcome all UFC fans, both on television and our digital platform,” added Louis-Philippe Neveu, general manager of TVA Sports.