Sportsnet's popular Tim & Friends show is going off the air

Sid’s gone, and now Tim is too.

Sportsnet’s popular Tim & Friends show hosted by Tim Micallef is being discontinued, though the sportscaster is staying with the company.

“Tim & Friends is going off the air,” Micallef revealed on today’s show. “I’m moving to an exciting new project on Sportsnet Central in just over two weeks.”

It was just over two years ago that Sid Seixeiro left the show, then called Tim & Sid, for a Breakfast Television hosting gig at Citytv.

Tim & Sid debuted as a radio show on The Fan 590 in Toronto in 2011. It was first simulcast on The Score in 2013 and became a true television show on Sportsnet in 2015. The show rebranded as Tim & Friends in 2021.

“All good things must come to an end, but that doesn’t make this any less bittersweet. Make no mistake, this has been a good thing, if I do say so myself. And most of that has to do with the team that surrounds me every damn day, five days a week. I can’t tell you how bleeping proud I am to work with Jesse and the rest of an amazing team.”

“I really just want to say thank you,” Tim & Friends digital producer Jesse Rubinoff said. “It has been an immense thrill to be able to talk sports with someone who I was and remain a huge fan of ’til this day. So thank you.”

Micallef said the final Tim & Friends show will be on April 11, prior to the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener.

The “next incarnation” of Micallef’s work will begin on April 17, when the puck drops in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

