Sporstnet reporter Shawn McKenzie has reportedly been arrested in Nashville this past week on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass, according to ScoopNashville.com’s Jason Steen.

On the morning of Saturday, June 4, McKenzie reportedly was taken into custody after arguing with staff at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, located on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Per a criminal trespass affidavit, McKenzie was allegedly arguing with the bar’s staff after being asked to leave. McKenzie reportedly initially left the premises after being told he’d be charged with criminal tresspass, but later returned to continue the argument, where he was subsequently arrested.

“After several minutes of walking in the nearby area the defendant returned to the bar and began to argue with staff once more. The defendant was placed under arrest for public intoxication and criminal tresspass [sic],” a police report read.

McKenzie was freed on a $200 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, per Steen.

Via a State of Tennessee, County of Davidson affidavit obtained by Steen, the criminal trespass report about defendant “Shawn P McKenzie” reads as follows:

On the morning of 06/04/2022 officers were called to the Jason Aldean’s Kitchen Bar for a disterbance [sic]. The defendant was found outside of the location arguing with staff. Staff stated that he had been acting rudly [sic]? And had been asked to leave. The defendant stated that he had payed [sic] for a table and refused to leave the location. The defendant appeared to be intoxicated and was verbally argumentitve [sic]. His speech was slured [sic] and his movements were uncoordinated. Officers informed the defendnat [sic] that he needded [sic] to leave the location and he refused to do so unitl [sic] he was told that he would be arrested for criminal tresspass [sic] if he did not do so. He continued to argue with officers, but left the location. After several minutes of walking in the nearby area the defendant returned to the bar and began to argue with staff once more. The defendant was placed under arrest for public intoxication and criminal tresspass [sic].

Daily Hive has reached out to Rogers Sports & Media PR and the Metro Nashville Police Department for comment. McKenzie has yet to publicly comment on the reported incident.