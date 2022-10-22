Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa was the Mastermind behind a personal challenge to reference all 13 tracks of Midnights, a recent release from music icon Taylor Swift, into his broadcast of Sportsnet Central on Friday morning.

Question…?

Why?

“Tried to drop a reference to every track on Midnight during todays show,” Khamisa wrote in an instagram post. “Then she dropped bonus tracks while I was asleep.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faizal Khamisa (@faizkham)

Mission accomplished. For the most part.

Khamisa weaved each of the initial 13 track titles from Midnights into his broadcast, including weaving this gem to accommodate the album’s third track: “Alex Bregman was once baseball’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ but now he’s just plain hero for Houston.”

The track list for Midnights by Taylor Swift includes:

‘Lavender Haze’

‘Maroon’

‘Anti-Hero’

‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey

‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

‘Midnight Rain’

‘Question…?

‘Vigilante Shit’

‘Bejeweled’

‘Labyrinth’

‘Karma’

‘Sweet Nothing’

‘Mastermind’

Swift, who originally teased the album in late August, didn’t stop there, though.

In a late-night surprise, she dropped an additional seven tracks onto Midnights, including previously unannounced songs “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”

Khamisa, of course, wasn’t afforded the opportunity to work those additional names in.

Not yet, anyway.

We’ll see what he has planned for an encore to see if he can work them through another word Labyrinth.