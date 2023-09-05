Sportsnet panel calls out Blue Jays' manager over lineup decisions

There’s a lingering sentiment over the Toronto Blue Jays’ coverage that sometimes the team is too coddled by the local media due to their ownership’s ties with the team broadcaster.

With the Rogers conglomerate owning both the team and the Sportsnet television and radio network that broadcasts their games, there’s a fear that many media members might be afraid to be too harsh on the Blue Jays.

But Sportsnet’s Jamie Campbell and Caleb Joseph certainly weren’t shy to share their thoughts on the Blue Jays’ lineup during the postgame show following Toronto’s 6-5 win over Oakland.

Though Toronto did ultimately come away with the victory to keep them half a game back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, the duo was perplexed by Toronto manager John Schneider leaving hitter Davis Schneider out of Toronto’s lineup to start the game.

Jamie Campbell reports John Schneider sat Davis due to "matchups" & analytics! John's servitude to the analytics dept almost cost the Jays a W v. the worst team in MLB! Kudos to Jamie Campbell & Caleb Joseph for calling out the ridiculous BENCHING of the Jays' hottest hitter! pic.twitter.com/JkakC9EMvy — Borner Bichette (@BluejaysKing) September 4, 2023

“Given what he’s done at the plate lately, how do you leave him out of the lineup?” Campbell asked on Monday.

A 24-year-old rookie who made his MLB debut earlier this season for Toronto, Schneider (the player) is batting .390 with 23 hits, 6 homers, 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 18 games this season, while playing second and third base, as well as left field and designated hitter.

One of the biggest knocks on Schneider has been his difficulty with high fastballs, a longtime flaw that he’s acknowledged in several interviews. But despite the shortcomings, Joseph thinks Toronto should still find a way to fit him into the lineup each day.

“The matchup I want is my hottest and best hitter playing period against any pitcher,” Joseph added. “The dude has mashed, he has come up and hit and hit and hit and he’s made adjustments. When the league started to pitch up to him, he made the adjustment starting to hit that pitch.”

Schneider ultimately did get one at-bat in on Monday, striking out in a pinch-hit appearance for Ernie Clement in the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3.

“I really feel like Davis Schneider’s bat definitely needs to be in this lineup no matter what matchup or scenario or projection is out there. He is the hottest hitter on the team. Please play him because I feel like he gives the Jays the best chance to win,” Joseph said.

Toronto continues their schedule tonight against Oakland with a matchup at 9:40 pm ET.