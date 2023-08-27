Blue Jays' Ryu accomplishes unique MLB feat

Hyun Jin Ryu’s tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays hasn’t gone exactly according to plan.

Playing just 11 games over the last two seasons as the result of a Tommy John surgery in 2022, Ryu hasn’t always had the opportunity to showcase his best stuff.

Coupled with the Jays playing the whole of their 2020 and the first portion of their 2021 season away from Toronto, he’s actually only had 15 starts at the Rogers Centre since signing a four-year deal with the team back in December 2019.

But on Saturday at home in Toronto, Ryu brought out his best stuff against the Cleveland Guardians’ Andrés Giménez, striking him out with a well placed curveball in the top of the fourth to end off the inning.

Ryu’s curveball was clocked in at 64.6 miles per hour, which was the slowest curveball of the season by an MLB pitcher that resulted in a strikeout, as per baseball analyst Rob “Pitching Ninja” Friedman.

Hyun Jin Ryu, Gorgeous 64.6mph Curveball. 😍 The slowest curveball for a whiff by a starting pitcher this season. Love the scoreboard velo check! Most guys check how fast they throw…Ryu checks how slow he throws. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ss5fouXPNv — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 26, 2023

While it might sound like a pretty niche stat, it’s a testament to the type of finesse pitcher Ryu has been throughout his lengthy MLB career — and it’s a great sign for Toronto to see him still bringing his best stuff.

It was actually one of two strikeouts for Ryu of Giménez, as he also caught him swinging in the second inning. Things didn’t go much better for Giménez against Toronto’s relievers, as Yimi Garcia also struck him out in the sixth inning to make it three on the day.

Ryu picked up five strikeouts on the day in total, going five innings while allowing three runs (two earned). Toronto’s bullpen shut the door in relief, with the Blue Jays ultimately winning 8-3, though they’re still 1.5 games back of the final American League Wild Card playoff berth.