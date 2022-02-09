The Sportsbar LIVE! is throwing a huge Super Bowl party with giveaways

Put your game face on, Vancouver! With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, it’s officially the best time of year to be a football fan.

On February 13, The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting. And you can reserve your table now.

Opening two hours before kickoff, the upscale 14,000 square foot venue features over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a screen towering over 16 feet. Plus, The Sportsbar LIVE! offers a second-to-none A/V experience that puts you right in the touchdown action.

So no matter where you sit in Vancouver’s #1 fan-favourite restaurant, you’ll have front-row seats to the biggest day in football.

Bring your appetite because Canucks Sports & Entertainment Executive Chef Robert Bartley is serving up his impressive classics paired with cocktails and a great selection of wine and craft beers.

Plus, The Sportsbar LIVE! is Vancouver’s Official BCLC Sportbook Betting Location, so you can take part in PlayNow Super Bowl LVI single-game betting as well as Prop Betting.

Hannah Bernard, former Canucks in-game host, will MC the event, and guests can expect special appearances from DJ Tom Fleming, Canucks alum Kirk McLean, Captain Morgan’s Crew, Fin, and Bud ambassador, to name a few.

All attendees will have a chance to win incredible prizes, including Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams official jerseys, a one-night stay at the Fairmont Vancouver, Canucks game tickets and jerseys, and more. Plus, one lucky football fan will receive a pair of tickets to the Seattle Seahawks home opener and one night’s free accommodation!

Current health orders from the Provincial Health Officer will be in effect for this event, including proof of vaccination for entry, a maximum of six people per table, and the requirement to wear masks when not seated at a table.

Ready to rally the troops for Super Bowl Sunday? Of course you are! Tickets cost $25 each, and guests will be contacted after purchase to confirm party size, table, and other details.

Get ahead of the competition by grabbing your tickets today — they’re going fast!

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: Doors open at 1 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 via Eventbrite