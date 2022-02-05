Snoop Dogg is no stranger to buds.

And he’ll have several of them, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar alongside him when the power five perform in a historic Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI.

You can win some green should the Dogfather light it up during the performance.

‘Will Snoop Dogg smoke onstage at the half-time show?’ is just one of a plethora of crazy bets fans can lay down on the website bodog.eu in advance of the Super Bowl, which will feature the NFC Los Angeles Rams and the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The game will be set at SoFi, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, in Inglewood, California.

Yes, marijuana is legal in California, giving bettors some food for thought before slapping down some dough. No, the bet doesn’t specifically mention weed, adding some ambiguity to the situation.

Slapping down cash on “Yes at +190” will give bettors a return of $190 on a $100 bet.

Other bets, like which team will score first or who the Super Bowl MVP will thank, might require a little less thinking. So too might a gamble on who wins the coin toss or what the score will be after the first quarter.

The length of the U.S. National anthem, sung this year by Grammy-nominated country superstar Mickey Guyton, is always an interesting over/under conundrum. So too is how frequently NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be shown.

Perhaps a little more tricky is whether or not any ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ characters make an appearance during the halftime performance, or whether we’ll see a rare wardrobe malfunction.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) can be bet on, as can the first commercial to air.

In all, over 100 betting categories can be made on Super Bowl LVI-related activities, right down to which team’s jersey Drake will sport at the championship game.

The game takes place Sunday, February 13.