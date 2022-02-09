BC set to smash Super Bowl betting record this weekend

Super Bowl LVI is going to be one for the record books. At least for bettors in British Columbia.

PlayNow.com , BC’s local sportsbook, is on track to double its Super Bowl betting record now that players have the option to place single bets on the big game.

Super Bowl LVI features the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams and the AFC champion and underdog Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this Sunday.

Single-game betting became legal via Bill C-218, Ottawa’s Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act. The bill received royal assent in June and became law in late August. It allows betting on big single-game events like the Grey Cup, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, or the Super Bowl.

In addition to single-game betting on the outcome of the Super Bowl, players at PlayNow.com can bet on a variety of novelty prop bets including wagers on which of the five halftime show performers — Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre — will sing first, whether all five will perform at the same time, and which will perform last.

The colour of Eminem’s hair is up for bid, as well as Snoop Dogg’s shoes.

It doesn’t appear as though bettors will be able to gamble on whether or not Snoop Dogg will smoke live on air, though.

Other prop bets include who the Super Bowl MVP mentions first in their speech, what colour Gatorade will be splashed on the winning coach, whether any words will be forgotten or omitted from the national anthem, as well as US viewership of the game.

Other strange options include betting on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) during the game, as well as movement in the stock market the following Monday.

Revenue generated by PlayNow.com, BC’s only regulated online gambling website, supports the province in investments like healthcare, education, and community programs.