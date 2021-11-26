Up to 120 mm of rain expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this weekend

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley ahead of “heavy” rain expected on Saturday.
The statements were issued early Friday morning and are in effect for several areas:
- Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
Another front will approach the south coast on Saturday, Environment Canada said. Most areas will see rain begin on Saturday morning, but the heaviest showers will be tomorrow night as the front nears.
Richmond will see about 50 mm of rain from Saturday to Sunday evening, while Abbotsford can expect 80 mm. Gibsons will see between 50 and 80 mm of rain.
Areas closer to the mountains will be drenched by 100 mm of rain, and Squamish could be hit by up to 120 mm.
“Strong warming will accompany this system causing snow levels to rise well above the mountain tops Saturday afternoon,” Environment Canada said.
“Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”