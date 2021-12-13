"Wintery conditions": Vancouver set to get a dusting of snow Sunday night

The last day of fall isn’t until December 21, but winter weather is on its way.

After a long and rainy day, Vancouver is set to see a bit of snow, according to a Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada issued in the afternoon on Sunday, December 12.

The weather alert is in effect for most of Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, and it calls for possible snowfall Sunday night and Monday night.

Sunday night could bring up to 2 cm – just a light dusting. Then, Monday night is expected to bring up to 5 cm.

Environment Canada said that a “cold and unstable airmass over the coast may bring some wintery conditions to the Lower Mainland.”

Higher elevations are likely to see small accumulations of snow overnight or early on Monday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Vancouver is more likely to get widespread snow before it eases into rain again Tuesday morning.

You can monitor alerts and forecasts from Environment Canada online and report any severe weather in your area by tweeting it out using the #BCStorm hashtag.

The Environment Canada forecast for Vancouver shows a lot of snowflakes in its prediction, so keep your winter boots handy.