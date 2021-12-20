Special weather statement issued for Vancouver ahead of rain, snow

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Vancouver and the surrounding area as rain and snow combined with cool temperatures could bring freezing rain.

The weather agency advises residents and anyone travelling through Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge to brace for icy conditions. Rain and snow forecasts for the area could quickly turn to ice.

Freezing rain could develop late Tuesday through Wednesday, Environment Canada advised. The freezing rain is possible over Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Inland Vancouver Island.

Snow in the area is not expected to be heavy, but significant amounts of snow could fall on Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky Highway and the eastern sections of Fraser Valley, according to the forecast.