Special weather statement calls for up to 10 cm snow in Metro Vancouver

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Dec 13 2021, 3:55 pm
Snow covers a street in downtown Vancouver (ApinBen4289/Shutterstock).

A special weather statement is warning of up to 10 cm of snowfall over Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin, issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the following areas:

  • Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
  • Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The warning is in effect because of a “cold and unstable airmass” that could bring wintery conditions to the Lower Mainland.

Potential snowfall could occur between Monday night and Tuesday morning, accumulating from 2 to 10 cm.

