Special weather statement calls for up to 10 cm snow in Metro Vancouver

A special weather statement is warning of up to 10 cm of snowfall over Metro Vancouver.
The bulletin, issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the following areas:
- Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
The warning is in effect because of a “cold and unstable airmass” that could bring wintery conditions to the Lower Mainland.
Potential snowfall could occur between Monday night and Tuesday morning, accumulating from 2 to 10 cm.