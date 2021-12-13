Special weather statement calls for up to 10 cm snow in Metro Vancouver

A special weather statement is warning of up to 10 cm of snowfall over Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin, issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The warning is in effect because of a “cold and unstable airmass” that could bring wintery conditions to the Lower Mainland.

Potential snowfall could occur between Monday night and Tuesday morning, accumulating from 2 to 10 cm.