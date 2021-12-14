BC to provide updated COVID-19 modelling, details on Omicron variant

Health officials in British Columbia will share new COVID-19 data modelling, as well as updated information on the Omicron variant of concern.

The press conference will take place on Tuesday afternoon with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The last time that epidemiological modelling was shared with the public was on November 4. Henry said at the time that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were expected to see a steady decrease over the month of November, although it was described as a “fragile balance.”

One ongoing issue was “stubbornly” high rates of hospitalizations, which were attributed to the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus. The reproductive number of the virus was also below one in most parts of the province, however, which was a positive takeaway.

“For the first time in several months, across the board, we’ve dipped down below one,” she said at the time. “That’s good news. But it’s just below one.”

Details on the Omicron variant of concern in British Columbia will also be shared. On Monday evening, Island Health announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the University of Victoria, confirming at least four cases of the Omicron variant associated with it.

UVic officials initially released a statement suggesting that in-person exams were being moved online in response to “rising COVID-19 numbers.”

Island Health says there was a cluster of 124 COVID-19 cases as of December 13. The cases are among a “highly vaccinated population,” meaning they’re seeing mostly mild illness and the health authority is not aware of any hospitalizations.

The four known cases of Omicron are associated with people who “attended off-campus events.”

Tuesday’s announcement will take place at 1:30 pm and can be streamed online.