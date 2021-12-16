Here we go again: Metro Vancouver could see more snow this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, warning of snow starting tomorrow night.

The weather office says some areas could see up to 5 cms of snow, beginning Friday night before easing off Saturday.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

“A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the BC south coast on Friday night, bringing rain to much of the region. Temperatures will be cold enough to keep snow levels around 200 to 300 metres. As a result, precipitation will initially start as snow over higher elevations of the above-mentioned regions.”

Areas in higher elevations could see snowfall accumulations of up to 5 cm before warmer air pushes in on Saturday and allows the snow over higher terrain to change to rain.

This likely won’t be the only weather warning we see before the end of the year. The forecast does show more snow next week.