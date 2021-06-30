Canadian cannabis grower aiming for another historic harvest in 2021

Things are growing fast for Canadian cannabis farmers SpeakEasy.

The Rock Creek, BC-based cannabis grower recently announced it has started preparations for the 2021 growing season with a goal to achieve a 100 per cent increase in yield. This follows SpeakEasy’s 2020 season that saw a historical harvest of 72,000 kg with a crop achieving flower potency of 15-18 % THC and with a cost of about 4 cents a gram.

“There are countless steps in preparing and planting a field of cannabis, learning and hopefully improving based on experiences from the previous years is key,” said SpeakEasy Founder Marc Geen in a release.

“We took a huge leap planting our outdoor field last year and learned a ton, we are all excited about taking that success and building off of it to set another record harvest this year.”

SpeakEasy shared the steps they are taking to achieve a 140,000 kg harvest in 2021 in their announcement. This includes increasing plant density, with physically larger plants, additional varieties, and additional space used during planting. The company has also added Vegging facilities with its preparation space increasing 1128% to 43,000 square feet. SpeakEasy said that it will allow them to grow healthier, larger plants compared to last season. The cannabis grower will also be able to begin its 2021 planting season right on schedule. In 2020, SpeakEasy was forced to start planting later than planned due to Health Canada delays. Data from last season is being used to increase harvest efficiency, optimizing different growing styles for the 2021 season to increase yield output.

SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, and leverages the favourable location as well as five generations of farming experience in BC to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy also has a 63,200 sq ft indoor cannabis complex, part of which is used to cultivate small-batch, high-quality craft cannabis.