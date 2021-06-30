Canadian cannabis grower aiming for another historic harvest in 2021
Things are growing fast for Canadian cannabis farmers SpeakEasy.
The Rock Creek, BC-based cannabis grower recently announced it has started preparations for the 2021 growing season with a goal to achieve a 100 per cent increase in yield. This follows SpeakEasy’s 2020 season that saw a historical harvest of 72,000 kg with a crop achieving flower potency of 15-18 % THC and with a cost of about 4 cents a gram.
SpeakEasy shared the steps they are taking to achieve a 140,000 kg harvest in 2021 in their announcement. This includes increasing plant density, with physically larger plants, additional varieties, and additional space used during planting.
The company has also added Vegging facilities with its preparation space increasing 1128% to 43,000 square feet. SpeakEasy said that it will allow them to grow healthier, larger plants compared to last season.
The cannabis grower will also be able to begin its 2021 planting season right on schedule. In 2020, SpeakEasy was forced to start planting later than planned due to Health Canada delays. Data from last season is being used to increase harvest efficiency, optimizing different growing styles for the 2021 season to increase yield output.
