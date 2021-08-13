Over $12 million in government funding confirmed for Coquitlam outdoor pool

The aging Spani Outdoor Pool at Mundy Park is set to see a new lease on its life, now that $12.4 million in government funding has been secured for its complete overhaul and expansion.

The federal government announced today it will set aside $2.4 million for the project from the community, culture, and recreation stream of its national infrastructure program. The provincial government is also providing $2 million, while the City of Coquitlam is contributing $8 million under its capital plan.

“Spani Outdoor Pool has been a popular recreation site for Coquitlam for 50 years, and this project will allow residents and visitors to enjoy it for many years to come,” said Rob McKinnon, MP for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, in a statement.

“The new facility will benefit the entire community, giving people of all ages and different mobility a place to have fun, exercise, and develop an important life skill.”

The municipal government has plans to renovate the existing 25-metre lap pool, which features a diving tank and grandstand. For decades, this pool has been used by the Coquitlam Sharks Swim Club for youth, and it hosts competitions.

On a grassy area immediately to the north, a new secondary pool for leisure swimming is planned, including a shallow beach entry, splash area, lazy river, and a 1.2-metre deep end. The deeper water allows for water basketball or volleyball, obstacle courses, and sliding, and during swim meets it can also be used as warm-up lanes for competitors.

Additionally, a new hot whirlpool and shade structure with seating would be incorporated into the expansion, along with a new larger support building containing changerooms, concessions, staff and storage spaces, and a new main entrance into the facility. The existing building to the south would be demolished.

Improvements would be made to existing pedestrian and vehicle pathways for enhanced accessibility.

Overall, the concept of the renewal, designed by local architectural firm HCMA, is “a summer retreat in a forested setting.”

Green design features could potentially entail solar thermal pre-heat for showers, sinks, and other hot water, but not pool water. As well, sanitary heat recovery would be used to close the loop on the hot water systems so that water going to sanitary provides heat back to water heating systems.

City staff are also working with FortisBC on the possibility of using high-efficiency gas boilers for heating the pool water.

However, a consultant for the city estimates all of the project’s components combined are pegged at $18 million. Construction could be carried out in phases, but a single phase project would result in cost savings of up to 10%, which is city staff’s preferred strategy.

The city has already lowered costs substantially by renovating the existing 25-metre lap pool instead of pursuing a complete rebuild.

“For generations, Spani Pool has offered a place for everyone from children to seniors, and competitive swimmers to recreational visitors, to stay active and enjoy the natural outdoor setting surrounding the pool,” said Teri Towner, the acting mayor of the City of Coquitlam.

“We thank our federal and provincial partners for their contributions to the renewal project. This funding allows Coquitlam to reduce the financial burden on taxpayers while ensuring this important community asset is upgraded to offer improved accessibility and features that will better serve citizens for many years to come.”

Further design work is currently underway, and public consultation on a refined concept plan is planned for Fall 2021. If city council approves the refined concept in late 2021, city staff would move to detailed design work with the intent to create a draft final design for city council’s approval in Summer 2022.

Construction is targeted to begin in Fall 2022 for an opening in 2023.