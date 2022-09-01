Southwest flyer warned on speaker for Airdropping nudes to everyone on plane (VIDEO)

A Southwest flyer was warned via the airplane announcement system after they Airdropped nudes to everyone aboard the plane.

In a video posted by Teighlor Marsalis on TikTok last week, the pilot can be heard issuing a stern warning on the flight headed to Cabo. The video has been viewed over three million times.

“Here’s the deal, [if] this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate,” the captain begins.

“Everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and this vacation that’s going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, [whoever] is sending naked pictures, let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

The pilot’s tone throughout the warning sounds so much like a fed-up parent on a road trip, hundreds of commenters have pointed it out and thousands are agreeing.

“This feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister: ‘IF YOU TWO DON’T STOP, I SWEAR TO GOD,'” said TikTok user Nikki Marie.

“Don’t make me turn this plane around 😂” added another, in a sea of comments about the pilot’s “major dad vibes.”

This is not the first time a Southwest passenger has done something like this on a plane.

In April, a man named Sherrod McGarity was charged after masturbating four times during a three-hour flight to Phoenix, Arizona, in front of another passenger. She reported his behaviour and he was arrested upon landing.

To add to the absurdity of his crime, McGarity told police he didn’t think he did anything wrong and thought it was “kind of kinky.”