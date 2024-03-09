Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson and his wife, Madison, are continuing to share heartwarming updates on their son, Toby.

Toby, 4, needed to be airlifted to a local hospital after being hit by a car in late February. Swanson immediately took a leave of absence from the Blue Jays, leaving teammates and fans alike shocked and hoping for the best.

The first positive update came days later when Madison shared that Toby had been released from the pediatric intensive care unit at the Johns Hopkins All Children Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days,” wrote Madison on Instagram. “Toby is out of the PICU, and we are continuing to take it day by day.”

Yesterday, the Blue Jays relief pitcher was the one to send out another incredible update on Toby.

Sporting a neck brace and an arm cast, Toby Swanson (son of #BlueJays pitcher Erik) has returned home. 💙 🫶 pic.twitter.com/R0NWMrsCrZ — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) March 9, 2024

Toby, seen wearing a neck brace and an arm cast, is back home with his family. Based on the smile in the picture shared on Swanson’s Instagram story, he also appears in pretty good spirits.

Swanson took an immediate leave of absence following the horrific news but returned to the Blue Jays earlier in the month. He is expected to be ready for the opening day of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old Swanson was acquired by the Blue Jays following the 2022 season in a deal that saw Teoscar Hernandez head to the Seattle Mariners. His first season in Toronto was successful, as he had a 2.97 ERA along with 75 strikeouts and four saves in 69 appearances. He is expected to play a big role in the Blue Jays’ bullpen again this season.