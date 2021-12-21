Someone in Vancouver spent $999 on a single SkipTheDishes order this year

SkipTheDishes has released some fascinating insights into the minds of takeout lovers across Vancouver.

Some of the insights include the most popular food, the most expensive orders, and some data on how many orders took place.

And then there’s the wildest stat released: one person actually spent $999 on a single order. The lavish order was comprised of one bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial, two bottles of Clase Azul Reposado, and one bottle of Ciroc Apple.

The top three most ordered foods across the city in 2021 were chicken sandwiches, french fries, and cheeseburgers.

Across the province, British Columbians ate a total of 329,857 tacos. They also ordered over 500,000 sushi rolls.

Vancouver also gets to take home the prestigious honour of having the largest number of orders placed in one day across the country on SkipTheDishes, which took place on New Year’s Day. The takeout service also revealed that one hungry Vancouverite actually ordered 1,008 times over the course of 2021 as of the beginning of December.

Canadians ordered 17.1 million chicken wings, 1.9 million tacos, and 8.3 million pizzas in 2021. The top three items ordered across Canada include: garlic naan, butter chicken, and miso soup.