FoodNewsFood News

Someone in Vancouver spent $999 on a single SkipTheDishes order this year

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 21 2021, 12:12 am
Someone in Vancouver spent $999 on a single SkipTheDishes order this year
Syda Productions/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Anh and Chi

Vietnamese, Cocktails

Anh and Chi
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet
Colony Granville

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Granville
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

SkipTheDishes has released some fascinating insights into the minds of takeout lovers across Vancouver.

Some of the insights include the most popular food, the most expensive orders, and some data on how many orders took place.

And then there’s the wildest stat released: one person actually spent $999 on a single order. The lavish order was comprised of one bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial, two bottles of Clase Azul Reposado, and one bottle of Ciroc Apple.

The top three most ordered foods across the city in 2021 were chicken sandwiches, french fries, and cheeseburgers.

Across the province, British Columbians ate a total of 329,857 tacos. They also ordered over 500,000 sushi rolls.

skipthedishes vancouver

SkipTheDishes

Vancouver also gets to take home the prestigious honour of having the largest number of orders placed in one day across the country on SkipTheDishes, which took place on New Year’s Day. The takeout service also revealed that one hungry Vancouverite actually ordered 1,008 times over the course of 2021 as of the beginning of December.

Canadians ordered 17.1 million chicken wings, 1.9 million tacos, and 8.3 million pizzas in 2021. The top three items ordered across Canada include: garlic naan, butter chicken, and miso soup.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT