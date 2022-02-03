Someone may be "launching projectiles" as 26 Vancouver bus windows smashed

Since January 17, 26 windows have been broken on TransLink buses, and Vancouver Police suspect someone may be launching projectiles at them.

The VPD and Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) are investigating the situation, and they suggest buses are primarily being targeted in the Downtown Eastside.

“We believe someone may be launching projectiles at buses as they travel along East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Constable Amanda Steed suggests that the broken windows weren’t immediately noticed by drivers or reported by passengers.

“It was only after the drivers finished their shift that the damage was discovered,” said Steed.

VPD’s Property Crime Unit and MVTP’s General Investigation Unit are collaborating on an investigation.

Daily Hive spoke with Transit Police about the situation last week, and at the time, they said that at least 16 windows had been broken. They also said that it seemed like only the outer layer of the glass was impacted and that riders shouldn’t be concerned about their safety. However, Visintin says that police are still considered about someone getting injured.

“The frequency of these incidents is increasing, and we’re worried someone could get hurt.”

Videos from bus surveillance cameras confirmed that all of the windows were shattered while the buses were in motion between Gore and Cambie streets in the early morning hours.

“We know how concerning these incidents may be for those using transit, specifically people travelling on buses,” said Steed.

“This is a priority for us, and we’re working together to find out who is responsible and to hold them accountable.”

TransLink tells Daily Hive that they’re conducting assessments to figure out how much the damage is going to cost them.