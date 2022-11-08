Someone finally won Powerball's record-breaking $2 billion jackpot

After a three-month stretch without a winner, someone in the US finally won the massive record-breaking jackpot.

People playing the Powerball lottery have been trying their luck and the prize finally grew to a jaw-dropping estimated US$2.04 billion (CDN$2,744,362,872).

After three months without a winner, an extremely lucky winner who bought their ticket in California finally won. According to Powerball, the winner will be taking home a cash value worth US$997.6 million (CDN$1,341,240,090).

The winning numbers for the November 7 draw are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and 10.

The #Powerball numbers for Monday’s drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with Powerball 10 Check your tickets now at 👉 https://t.co/v9q3NiyjFE pic.twitter.com/raNqEugqQD — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) November 8, 2022

It was a bit of a dramatic draw on Monday as Powerball reported that there was some delay in processing sales data at participating locations.

🚨 Monday’s (November 7th) #Powerball drawing remains delayed while one of the participating lotteries processes sales data. Once all the requirements have been met, the draw will take place and winning numbers will be published at https://t.co/z70w2MOMxY — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) November 8, 2022

According to a release on the Powerball site, the biggest jackpot ever won was a massive US$1.586 billion (CDN$2,133,653,479) on January 13, 2016, and was shared by three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee. Powerball winners can choose to have their prize paid in “as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.”

And Canadians can also join in — you don’t need to be an American citizen.

The next draw will take place on November 9 for an estimated jackpot of US$20 million (CDN$26,906,096). Not quite a billion but definitely nothing to sniff at.