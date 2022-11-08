Lottery players would be thrilled to win something — anything, really — and that’s exactly what happened to one Ontario man.

Marlin Llido, 43, lives in North York with his wife and children and works in logistics. He said that he arrived in Canada 12 years ago and has been playing the lottery ever since using a combination of special numbers.

“I play regular numbers comprised of significant family dates,” he said.

Llido said that he was home during Thanksgiving Day when he scanned his lottery ticket using the OLG App and was excited to discover that he had won.

“I thought it was $5,000 and I was so happy about that,” he recalled. However, when his wife checked the results, she told him that he was mistaken.

“I showed it to my wife and she pointed that it was a $5 million win!” he said, adding that they scanned it again and counted all the zeroes.

“Then we started to cry tears of joy and hugged each other — it was so unbelievable,” he said.

In addition to winning $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 5, Llido also won an additional $28 in one of his Lotto 6/49 selections and $2 on his Encore, bringing his grand total winnings to $5,000,030.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he said that he felt like he was “floating in the clouds.”

“It was an emotional experience as my wife and I processed how much this money would impact our family,” he said. “We’ve dreamt of winning before and joked that $5 million would be the perfect amount.”

Llido said that the money will give them the freedom to focus on making more priceless memories together.

“I’m going to take some time to figure out our next steps — the priority is the future of our children, so we will invest some for them and take a family trip to celebrate,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Finch Avenue in North York.