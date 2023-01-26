Sesh+: Vancouver entrepreneur ready to help Canadian smokers kick the habit

Vancouver entrepreneur and former tobacco user Max Cunningham first started smoking while playing team sports.

“Tobacco use was prevalent in the locker room. When vaping hit the market it seemed like a better alternative,” Cunningham told Daily Hive. “Like many young adults around the world, I thought vaping caused no real harm to my health. But shortly after I started, I felt my physical health decline.

“Once I noticed the negative effects on my body I knew I had to quit, but after a couple of failed tries I realized it wasn’t that simple.”

Cunningham is helping other Canadians on the same journey by launching Sesh+, one of the fastest-growing smoking cessation brands in the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) industry.

“I tried numerous smoking alternative products from the pharmacy but was dissatisfied with the options available,” explained Cunningham. “That journey of trying to quit made me realize there were no products on the market that appealed to the modern nicotine user. Something good tasting, long-lasting, and a product that isn’t embarrassing to pull out in public.

“Sesh+ was my way of providing people with something that I knew worked, was accessible, delicious, and not something you needed to hide.”

Sesh+ Nicotine Gum is a registered natural health product that aims to reduce motivation to consume tobacco and the physical and physiological withdrawal symptoms through the delivery of nicotine. Each piece of gum releases nicotine for up to 30 minutes.

“Sesh+ stands out because we have taken 20 years of confectionary and food science and incorporated it into our products,” added Cunningham. “I really wanted to create a product that appealed and encouraged people to take that step to quit smoking and vaping, and that also provides the support that actually gives them the ability to quit for good.”

Cunningham explains that Sesh+ products are used by people from all walks of life, from firefighters to teachers, parents, and young adults.

“I think people sometimes see these products and jump to conclusions. But we are proud to create products that are taking away the negative stigma associated with trying to quit nicotine additions. We are also not trying to have people hooked on a new nicotine product, but instead, reduce harm and reduce cravings with the end goal of quitting completely.”

Since launching in April of last year, Sesh+ has secured over $1.2 million in funding, is approaching $1 million in revenue, and has been sold in over 1,500 stores. The company also plans on launching its signature Sesh+ Plus App in 2023. The app provides virtual cessation support through personalized content and nicotine usage tracking, creating a tangible record of the user’s progress.

“We’re excited to launch the app,” said Cunningham. “It’s going to be a simple, easy-to-follow, customized program for consumers based on their needs, wants, and ultimate goals. The program will be designed by clinicians and leading cessation experts, offering that extra support if someone needs it.

“I hope that we soon see a future without clouds of smoke. Quitting doesn’t have to be something that people dread. There are ways to overcome the depth of addiction.”

For more information, visit Sesh+’s website here.