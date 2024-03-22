"Rebuild my life here": Many Canadians prefer healthcare in Mexico

Many Canadians have chosen a life in Mexico for cheaper housing or better weather, but some new data suggests one of those reasons is a superior healthcare experience.

Sheryl Novak is one of those Canadians who gave up her life in Canada to live in Mexico over a decade ago.

She told Daily Hive several ways healthcare was an improvement in Mexico.

“I had a problem with my back and had the MRI done, and it was back at the doctor’s, and they were doing treatment within two hours.”

For that MRI, she paid the Canadian equivalent of $400 and called her time in the system “outstanding.”

She’s not the only one who thinks it’s a better experience.

Canadians are seeking healthcare options in Mexico

We spoke to Rudra Chauhan, someone experiencing a “complex and rare” health situation that was “not being tended to adequately in Canada.”

“I was literally scared and decided to make the move to Mexico to figure out what’s going on.”

Chauhan told Daily Hive he was coughing and spitting up blood, which the Canadian healthcare system had no answers for.

“I would have saved money in Canada, but what would I have sacrificed?”

Chauhan was told that he’d have to wait one and a half months to get a CT scan to check his throat for a tumour.

“That’s a really long time to be waiting for a CT scan, in my opinion, if you’re coughing up fresh blood multiple times a week.”

Chauhan seems to have settled on making Mexico his new home.

“My current preference is to try and rebuild my life here, try to earn enough to buy good private insurance, and save up to be able to cover costs of healthcare here rather than go back to Canada.”

Is the Mexican experience preferred?

Claire Newell, with Travel Best Bets, said that her company has booked trips for many Canadians looking for medical treatment in Mexico, which includes various types of care.

Newell suggested it’s happening more frequently than you might think.

“It is actually quite common, particularly for MRIs, buying medication, dental work like root canals and dental implants,” Newell told Daily Hive.

“Even for plastic surgery.”

Far Homes, a real estate agency that helps connect people to homes in Mexico, published a report based on surveys about how Canadians and Americans feel about healthcare in Mexico.

In some cases, visitors prefer the experience in Mexico.

One of the main reasons for that is wait times, which has Canadians “increasingly seeking care alternatives in Mexico.”

Based on the survey respondents, Far Homes acknowledges that the Canadian healthcare system is often “lauded” for being free and nationalized but that wait times and “bureaucratic red tape can frustrate Canadians.”

Novak had many thoughts on how life in Mexico compares to Canada, like the cheaper housing or cost of living, but also made it sound like getting treatment in Mexico was way more convenient. Novak suggests that the one-stop shop is far better than getting the results at a later date. She also says it’s cheaper.

In her experience, Novak said, “most people don’t even get insurance” to pay for things like dental or glasses in Mexico.

Far Homes points out that it has become so common to find treatment outside of Canada that the Canadian government has even created a guide for Canadians seeking medical care abroad, which includes some risks and tips on planning.

“Language barriers can also lead to misunderstandings about your medical care, including proper aftercare,” is one of the warnings the guide offers.

It also suggests that some countries have different standards for risk and infection.

Wait, just a second

According to a report from the Fraser Institute, Canadian physicians have reported a median wait time of almost 28 weeks between the point of a referral from a general practitioner and the actual treatment. That’s around a six-month wait.

What about general satisfaction with the system, looking at it outside of just the lens of wait times?

A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information placed Canada dead last among 10 affluent countries regarding access to primary healthcare.

According to the survey, 86% of Canadians aged 18 and older reported having a designated doctor or medical facility for regular care in 2023. This marks a decrease from 93% in 2016, leaving an estimated four million Canadian adults without access to primary healthcare last year.

Far Homes’ survey of expats paints a picture of how satisfied travellers are with Mexico’s healthcare system.

A portion of American and Canadian expats surveyed in Mexico found that many found their health to improve or remain about the same. Only about 1% of respondents said they felt less healthy in Mexico. While there are reasons to suggest that someone who is ill would likely avoid getting on a plane or taking a very long drive to a foreign country, for those feeling up for the trip, more than most agreed that it was a healthier option than their home country

“For many Americans and Canadians seeking affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare, Mexico presents a viable and increasingly attractive option,” Far Homes states.

Newell also said that most people are happy because, as Far Homes suggests, wait times are minimal, and prices are affordable.

“The level of service exceeds their expectations,” Newell added.

So, while you might be getting a cheaper experience in Canada, depending on what ails you, it seems to be a fairly common experience that you’ll get a quicker answer in Mexico.

Are you someone who has considered seeking treatment outside of Canada?

With files from Ty Jadah