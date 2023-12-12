Property owners fear Airbnb rules could be "disservice" to BC tourism

Much has been said about the short-term rental regulations introduced by the BC Ministry of Housing, and a group is ringing the alarm about how the decision might impact tourism in the super, natural province.

Daily Hive Urbanized spoke with the Property Rights Association of BC, which was formed as a result of regulations that passed in October.

Among many other concerns, the association is concerned about how the decision may impact the cost for tourists visiting BC and the businesses that serve these tourists.

“More and more people will come and find a harder time finding places to stay.”

Orion Rodgers is a director with the association and has operated short-term rentals in Victoria since 2014.

“We formed out of the legislation,” he said.

“Essentially, there wasn’t a body representing the short-term rental industry.”

Rodgers suggested homeowners’ property rights are being “pulled out from under them.”

“Our mission is to champion the rights of property owners throughout the province.”

The association sent a letter to BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon. In reply, Rodgers feels like the association got a “nothing response,” which felt like a rehashing of the press release about the regulations.

Regarding the regulations, BC Premier David Eby said, “The number of short-term rentals in BC has ballooned in recent years, removing thousands of long-term homes from the market. That’s why we’re taking strong action to rein in profit-driven mini-hotel operators, create new enforcement tools, and return homes to the people who need them.”

Will tourism suffer because of BC Airbnb clamp?

The claims from the association boil down to basic economics.

For example, in a city like Victoria, which is already experiencing a shortage of hotel rooms, the supply versus demand aspect of housing tourists could make the already scarce supply of rooms way more expensive.

In some data supplied by the association, Destination Victoria suggests that the Vancouver Island gem needs 400-600 hotel rooms in the next 18 months “to stay competitive with other cities.”

Combined with the short-term rental regulations, the association estimates a total shortage of 1,027 rooms.

“It is a bit of a disservice to travellers,” Rodgers said.

This also impacts Metro Vancouver, as Daily Hive Urbanized has reported that the region needs 20,000 more rooms over the coming decades to meet demand. With many short-term rental options being taken off the market, that number increases, and so does the cost for a tourist to stay here.

The association estimates that Airbnb and short-term rental room shortages will lead to a loss in revenue in BC tourism of around $736 million between now and 2030.

Policies officially take effect on May 1, which Rodgers and the association are concerned about.

Rodgers points out that many folks plan their summer getaways around this time of year.

Some of those plans take place after May and later into the summer when there are major tourism events in BC, like Canada Day or the May long weekend.

“Why not have it happen in the slow season at the end of the tourist season?”

Rodgers also called out this study conducted by McGill, one of the things the province referred to in championing its regulations.

“You’ve got legislation that’s built on this study from McGill. It was funded by the hotel association. And so you’ve got this bad blanket policy that’s been built on that data.”

We also spoke to Rodgers about how it’s not just out-of-town folks who are impacted. Even those who take leisurely trips to Vancouver Island will likely be negatively financially impacted by fewer accommodation options.

Ultimately, Rodgers and the association will keep pushing for more flexibility in the regulations instead of the blanket approach it believes the province is taking.

Do you agree with the concerns related to tourism in the province? Share your thoughts in the comments.