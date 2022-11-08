It snowed in Vancouver before Toronto this season (PHOTOS)

Can you believe that Vancouverites are out here wearing puffers in the snow while Toronto’s practically balmy in comparison?

Overnight on Monday, November 7, Vancouver got a dusting of snow. A little layer of white stuff stuck around by morning, although the roads were in good condition.

It’s the earliest measurable snowfall the city has seen this early in the season since 1991. According to Vancouver Weather Records, our first snow of the season is typically around December 13.

Yesterday was #Vancouver's first measurable #snow of the season, which is the earliest since 1991-10-28. Typical first is December 13. Record earliest is Oct 28, 1991; latest never, 1957. #YvrWx #BCWx pic.twitter.com/Xo81ydxGAa — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, in Toronto, they’ve been enjoying above-seasonal weather and relishing the extra time they get to spend with their fall coats before they layer up into their winter ones.

But the snow’s coming for Toronto now, too. Flurries and snow showers are forecast to arrive next week.

Still, this bizzaro reversal where Vancouver’s gotten snow before Toronto (and even Montreal!) gives Vancity fun bragging rights for a while.

There was just enough Snow to build my first Snowman of the Season at my house in Vancouver. Not the Mountains, in the City. Take that Toronto, Montreal, and most of the East Coast! Vancouver beat you this year! #bcstorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @50ShadesofVan @MMadryga pic.twitter.com/w1LL8OSzPD — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 8, 2022

