NewsWeather

It snowed in Vancouver before Toronto this season (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 8 2022, 7:06 pm
It snowed in Vancouver before Toronto this season (PHOTOS)
Daily Hive

Can you believe that Vancouverites are out here wearing puffers in the snow while Toronto’s practically balmy in comparison?

Overnight on Monday, November 7, Vancouver got a dusting of snow. A little layer of white stuff stuck around by morning, although the roads were in good condition.

It’s the earliest measurable snowfall the city has seen this early in the season since 1991. According to Vancouver Weather Records, our first snow of the season is typically around December 13.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, they’ve been enjoying above-seasonal weather and relishing the extra time they get to spend with their fall coats before they layer up into their winter ones.

But the snow’s coming for Toronto now, too. Flurries and snow showers are forecast to arrive next week.

Still, this bizzaro reversal where Vancouver’s gotten snow before Toronto (and even Montreal!) gives Vancity fun bragging rights for a while.

Did you take photos of Vancouver’s first real snow of the season? Send them to us at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.