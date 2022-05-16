Snow way: BC mountains to get another snow dump this week

Just when you thought winter weather was over, it makes a comeback!

To round out an exceptionally late spring, parts of BC at high elevation could see snow this week. According to The Weather Network, a Pacific trough will push cold air across several provinces. This cold air could bring snow with it.

It could get cold enough that mountain passes see snow from Tuesday through to the end of the week.

Environment Canada also put out a special weather statement about a system bringing high winds Tuesday evening through Wednesday. The gusts are expected to push the freezing level down mountains to as low as 1,100 metres — meaning all precipitation landing above that elevation will land as heavy snow.

The snow could be welcome news for late-season skiers and snowboarders — Blackcomb mountain is open until May 23.